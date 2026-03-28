'Our Most Precious Gift': Anurag Dobhal Aka UK07 Rider & Wife Ritika Chauhan Welcome Their First Child

Anurag Dobhal-Ritika Chauhan Turn Parents | Instagram

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, who is currently recovering after a horrific accident, has become a father. He and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, have been blessed with a baby. While it is not yet known whether it is a baby girl or boy, Ritika took to her Instagram story to inform everyone that on the occasion of Ram Navami, March 27, 2026, they got their 'most precious gift'.

She shared the picture of the baby's feet and wrote, "On the divine and auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, God has blessed us with our most precious gift (sic)." Check out the post below...

Anurag has been in the news for the past few weeks for the wrong reasons. He had posted a video claiming that he is into depression, and his family has taken away all his properties, and they are torturing him.

In the video, he had revealed that his wife had also left him after being manipulated by others, and his child was his last hope.

The YouTuber met with an accident a couple of weeks ago and has been hospitalised. After his accident, his wife had visited him in the hospital, and the video of the same had also gone viral on social media.

Anurag Dobhal Health Update

Anurag keeps sharing his health updates with his fans on social media. A few days ago, he had shared a video of himself, and captioned it as, "Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi (sic)."

While Ritika has shared the good news on her Instagram story, Anurag is yet to share anything about his baby on social media. However, we are sure that the YouTuber's fans are very happy that finally something pleasant has happened in his life.

We congratulate the couple for the new entry in their family.