'Kabhi Socha Nahi Tha Ki Zinda Rahunga': Anurag Dobhal Shares His Health Update On Instagram

Anurag Dobhal Shares His Health Update | Instagram

A few days ago, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Anurag Dobhal, aka The UK07 Rider, met with an accident. He was rushed to the hospital, and he underwent surgery. While his manager was sharing his health update, on Tuesday, Anurag took to Instagram to share his health update.

He shared a picture from the hospital, and wrote, "Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne (sic)."

He further wrote, "Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out from icu and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb (sic)."

Anurag Dobhal Controversy

A couple of weeks ago, Anurag shared a 2-hour-long video on his YouTube channel, claiming that he is depressed, and his family is the reason behind it. He stated that his brother and his parents have taken all his properties. The YouTuber also said that his family was against his marriage with his wife Ritika Chauhan.

While the video has now been deleted from the channel, Anurag had revealed that his wife has also left him. He claimed that she got influenced by other people, and his child was his only hope.

Ritika and Anurag are expecting their first child together, and the former is currently in her ninth month. After the accident, she had come to meet Anurag in the hospital, and the video of the same had gone viral on social media.

Fans of Anurag have been praying for his speedy recovery.