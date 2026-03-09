'Anurag Dobhal Fighting For Life': UK07 Rider's Health Update Shared On His Instagram

Anurag Sobhal aka UK07 Rider health update |

Bigg Boss 17 fame and YouTuber, Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider, met with a car accident on Saturday during his LIVE session on Instagram. Recently, a new health update was shared on his Instagram story with his photo. Is Rohit out of danger?

A photo was shared on Anurag's Instagram story that shows him lying on the hospital bed with his eyes closed. He is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Max Super Speciality Hospital. The post read, "Pray for Anurag fighting for life." No further updates about whether he is doing fine or not was shared on his social media.

After Anurag Dobhal was admitted to the hospital, his manager Rohit Panday took to social media to share an update. Rohit clarified that the YouTuber’s wife is currently by his side at the hospital despite the alleged separation.

He wrote, “Close friends, Bhabhi and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation.” Rohit also urged people not to spread rumours or misinformation and requested everyone to refrain from targeting anyone or spreading hate.

Following the famous motovlogger Anurag's alleged suicide attempt, many reality TV personalities reacted. After the car crash, Elvish Yadav took to X to pray for the Bigg Boss fame’s speedy recovery. He wrote, "Although I don’t speak about anyone’s personal or family matters, whatever is happening with Anurag bhai, I hope he gets well soon."

Although me kisi ke personal matter me ya family matter me nahi bolta but jo bhi Anurag bhai k sath chalra hai i hope jaldi theek hojaye

Get well soon Anurag bhai🙏🏻♥️ — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) March 8, 2026

Comedian Munawar Faruqui also spoke about the issue. He said that as soon as he saw the video of the crash, he tried reaching out to the closest person to Anurag. He then got to know a lot of things. Munawar said, "I hope he is fine, but this is not right. Aap pareshan ho but suicide is not the answer." He further called out the trolls, adding, "We always tell others to talk about their problems, but if a person comes to share, we make fun of them. What have you made the internet into? If someone comes to share, you tell them they are doing it just for views."

Furthermore, Aly Goni, Prince Narula, and others were also seen addressing Anurag's situation and praying for his speedy recovery.