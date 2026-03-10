Anurag Dobhal's Wife Meets Him In Hospital After UK07 Rider's Accident, Video Of Her Crying Goes Viral - Watch

Anurag Dobhal Accident | Instagram

A couple of days ago, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Anurag Dobhal, met with a road accident while he was live on Instagram. According to reports, he attempted suicide due to issues in his personal life. Now, a video has made it to social media, claiming to be of his wife, Ritika, in which we can see that she is crying inconsolably in the hospital.

Watch the video below...

A few days ago, Anurag has shared a two-hour long video on his YouTube channel, claiming that he is in depression. He revealed that he has attemted suicide multiple times because of his parents and brother. The BB17 contestant also stated that his wife has left him, and his parents have taken all his properties.

Anurag Dobhal Health Update

Anurag's manager have been sharing health update of the YouTuber. On Monday, he had posted on his Instagram, "Had a conversation with Anurag bhai before he was taken to OT He is in OT for treatment of fractures. As I said earlier as well, please do not make assumptions and believe rumours. All close friends and people are here as well as Ritika Bhabhi. Those who are making fake videos that no one is here and stuff, my request to you guys also don't spread rumours and hatred. And joh fake videos bana rahe hain laat khayi thi na uss din video banane ke chakkar mai galat news mat spread karo for some views and to fans my request is dont target or give hate to anyone."

He further wrote, "Our priority is his health and recovery and nothing else I as Anurag Dobhal's manager is the only person authorised to provide news and updates so don't believe on some influencers/creators craving for views even at this point of time (sic)."

On Monday, a picture of Anurag was shared from hospital on his Instagram, and the caption read, "Pray for Anurag fighting for life."