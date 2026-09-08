'Our Hearts Are Getting Bigger': Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Share Adorable Maternity Shoot PICS With Daughter Dua

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone shared a series of adorable maternity shoot with their daughter Dua. The actress, in the pictures, is seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the black-and-white photos, Deepika wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings!”

The monochrome frames, posted by the couple, offered a rare glimpse of the family together. Baby Dua made a special appearance in the shoot after a long time. Deepika looked elegant in a white lace co-ord outfit, while Ranveer complemented her in a classic white shirt and trousers. In one of the pictures, the couple posed closely with their foreheads touching as Ranveer lovingly rested his hand on Deepika’s baby bump.

The other pictures captured the couple’s playful side with Dua, who was dressed in a white outfit and sported matching ribbon bows in her hair. Ranveer was seen holding her in his arms as Deepika looked at her with a wide smile. In another adorable frame, the couple knelt beside Dua as she covered her face with both hands, leaving her parents laughing. The heartwarming family moments captured their excitement as they prepared to welcome their second child.

The latest pictures also marked another rare glimpse of Dua, whose face Ranveer and Deepika had first revealed publicly on social media during their Diwali celebrations in October 2025. The couple had kept their daughter away from the public eye since her birth in September 2024, making the new maternity shoot only the second major occasion where they shared clear pictures of her with fans.

As the couple shared the pictures, fans and followers flooded the comments section with blessings and warm wishes for the family.

Deepika announced her pregnancy on April 19, 2026. She shared a partially cropped picture of daughter Dua holding her pregnancy test, which showed two red lines, in her hands. Deepika accompanied the post with an evil eye emoji.