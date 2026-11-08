 'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Surprise Fans As They Reveal Son Vihaan's Face In Adorable Family Photo
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Surprise Fans As They Reveal Son Vihaan's Face In Adorable Family Photo

'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Surprise Fans As They Reveal Son Vihaan's Face In Adorable Family Photo

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 08, 2026, 03:18 PM IST
'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Surprise Fans As They Reveal Son Vihaan's Face In Adorable Family Photo
Instagram

Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised fans with an adorable family photo this Diwali as they offered a glimpse of their son, Vihaan’s face for the first time.

The couple looked all smiles as they posed together for the heartwarming picture. Katrina looked radiant in a yellow outfit, while little Vihaan was dressed in a cute yellow jacket. Vicky, meanwhile, kept it traditional in a kurta. The trio's beaming smiles made the family portrait even more special, with fans delighted to finally catch a glimpse of the couple's little one.

Check it out:

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source