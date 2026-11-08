'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Surprise Fans As They Reveal Son Vihaan's Face In Adorable Family Photo

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Actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal surprised fans with an adorable family photo this Diwali as they offered a glimpse of their son, Vihaan’s face for the first time.

The couple looked all smiles as they posed together for the heartwarming picture. Katrina looked radiant in a yellow outfit, while little Vihaan was dressed in a cute yellow jacket. Vicky, meanwhile, kept it traditional in a kurta. The trio's beaming smiles made the family portrait even more special, with fans delighted to finally catch a glimpse of the couple's little one.

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