'Our Romantic Movie Nights Have Taken A Backseat, But...': Katrina Kaif On Life With Vicky Kaushal After Son Vihaan's Birth

Actress Katrina Kaif opened up about how life has changed for her and actor-husband Vicky Kaushal since they welcomed their son, Vihaan. In a recent interview, Katrina spoke about her husband’s qualities, his approach to fatherhood and the way they are adjusting to their new responsibilities as parents.

Katrina praised Vicky for being a supportive partner who values family and makes an effort to spend quality time with his loved ones despite his demanding work schedule. She also revealed that while parenthood has changed their daily routine, Vicky continues to reassure her that they will find time for their relationship as life settles into a new rhythm.

Katrina Kaif calls Vicky Kaushal an incredible husband

Speaking about the qualities she admires most in Vicky, Katrina highlighted his maturity, strong family values and integrity. She also appreciated the fact that he gives her the freedom to express herself and is always willing to listen.

“Vicky is an incredible husband. He is wise beyond his years, has strong family values and a true sense of integrity. I would say Vicky is wise in practice, and I am wise in theory. One of the best things about him is that he always gives me space to be myself while being a great listener, and I can have a lot to say sometimes.”

Katrina praises Vicky’s role as a father

Katrina also spoke about Vicky’s bond with their son, Vihaan, praising his ability to be fully present with his family even after long working hours.

“As a father, he’s been amazing. He has this incredible superpower to be 100 per cent present in the moment with Vihaan and me, even when he is tired and has been working 14, 16 or 18 hours a day,” she said.

However, parenthood has naturally brought changes to the couple’s routine, including the time they spend together as a couple. “Our romantic dinners and movie nights have taken a backseat for now, but Vicky keeps reminding me that everything will find its own time again,” Katrina added.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s relationship

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in December 2021 in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their son, Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025, and later announced his name through a joint social media post featuring a photograph of them holding their baby’s tiny hand.

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan and co-starring Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller arrived in theatres in January 2024. She has not yet announced her next project.