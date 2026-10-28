Katrina Kaif Says She'll Reach Her Fittest Self At Her Own Pace Amid Post-Pregnancy Body Shaming: 'Want To Focus On This Lovely Part Of My Life'

Actress Katrina Kaif reacted to the criticism surrounding her post-pregnancy appearance, making it clear that she will focus on her health and fitness without giving in to public pressure. In a recent interview, the actress spoke about the unrealistic expectations placed on women after childbirth and explained why she refuses to let online opinions dictate her journey.

The discussion follows Katrina’s public appearance with husband Vicky Kaushal at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Antilia on September 14. Dressed in a traditional outfit, she attended the festivities after staying away from the public eye for several months. However, she became a subject of online scrutiny as netizens shared before-and-after collages comparing Katrina’s pre-pregnancy photographs with pictures from the event.

Katrina Kaif speaks out against postpartum body shaming

In an interview with Vogue India, Katrina addressed the criticism and questioned why women continue to face judgment for the natural changes their bodies undergo after childbirth.

She said, "We live in a world that wants to blow us around in the ever-changing winds of opinions. I think most people are aware of what a woman’s body goes through after giving birth. And if they still choose to view that body through a harsh lens, it’s a personal choice. It can’t be blamed on a lack of information, because there is so much information out there. I just want to focus on this lovely part of my life and where I’m headed."

Katrina Kaif questions pressure on new mothers

Katrina also challenged the common expectation that women should quickly return to their pre-pregnancy bodies. For her, motherhood represents a new chapter rather than something she needs to recover from or reverse.

She explained, "Bounce back? From where? I have taken a step ahead to something that was a deep desire in my heart, so why would I want to go back? The first few days after I gave birth, it was an indescribable feeling to see Vihaan’s face and know that four years of a tumultuous journey for me and Vicky had led to this. I am very aware of my fitness journey and where my body feels at its most energetic. I will reach there at my own pace."

She added, “Whatever is deeply, essentially female — the life in a woman’s expression, the feel of her flesh, the shape of her breasts, the transformations after childbirth of her skin — is being reclassified as ugly, and ugliness as disease.”