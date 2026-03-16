Oscars 2026 Winners List: One Battle After Another Wins Best Film, Michael B Jordan Takes Home Best Actor Trophy

Oscars 2026 Winners List | X (Twitter)

The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States. Oscars are considered one of the most prestigious awards across the globe, and every year, people are keen to know who won the award, and who lost. So, below is the list of the winners of the Oscars 2026...

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Michael B. Jordan, and the B is for Best Actor. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pUG3baVVfx — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Best Actor

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Best Animated Feature

Kpop Demon Hunters

Careful with that! Congrats to SENTIMENTAL VALUE on winning Best International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6Qp3tiz7Ob — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Best International Feature Film

Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Feature

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Original Song

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)

He might need another trophy case. Three-time Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson wins Best Original Score for his work on SINNERS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Jrwt1rpYOz — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Best Original Score

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best Cinematography

Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Best Film Editing

One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen

Best Sound

F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary a Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Showing off the gold! AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/HOA5mOfHaf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

Best Production Design

Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau

Best Make-Up and Hairstyling

Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein - Kate Hawley

Best Animated Short

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Live Action Short

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Documentary Short winners Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones celebrating their big win for ALL THE EMPTY ROOMS. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AnFYehEE50 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 16, 2026

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms

Congratulations To All The Winners!