Oscars 2026 Winners List: One Battle After Another Wins Best Film, Michael B Jordan Takes Home Best Actor Trophy

The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States. Oscars are considered one of the most prestigious awards across the globe, and every year, people are keen to know who won the award, and who lost. So, below is the list of the winners of the Oscars 2026...
Best Picture
One Battle After Another
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Best Actor
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Best Animated Feature
Kpop Demon Hunters
Best International Feature Film
Sentimental Value
Best Documentary Feature
Mr Nobody Against Putin
Best Original Screenplay
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Best Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Best Original Song
Golden - KPop Demon Hunters (by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo and Teddy Park)
Best Original Score
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Best Cinematography
Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Best Film Editing
One Battle After Another - Andy Jurgensen
Best Sound
F1 - Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary a Rizzo and Juan Peralta
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire and Ash - Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett
Best Production Design
Frankenstein - Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau
Best Make-Up and Hairstyling
Frankenstein - Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel and Cliona Furey
Best Costume Design
Frankenstein - Kate Hawley
Best Animated Short
The Girl Who Cried Pearls
Best Live Action Short
The Singers
Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best Documentary Short
All the Empty Rooms
Congratulations To All The Winners!