Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra & Javier Bardem Present Best International Feature Award; Latter Says, 'No To War & Free Palestine' - Watch Viral Video

Priyanka Chopra & Javier Bardem At Oscars 2026 | X (Twitter)

In 2016, Priyanka Chopra attended the Oscars for the first time as a presenter. Now, after 10 years, the actress is back at the Academy Awards as a presenter. PeeCee along with Spanish actor Javier Bardem, went on stage to announce the Best International Feature film award. But, what grabbed everyone's attention was Bardem's statement on stage.

As soon as they went on stage, before presenting the award, Bardem said, "No to war and free Palestine (sic)." Priyanka was seen smiling and later slightly noded her head. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Watch the video below...

“No to war and Free Palestine”



— Javier Bardem at the Oscars pic.twitter.com/qoyMZ8gEM4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 16, 2026

Netizens React To Priyanka Chopra & Javier Bardem's Oscars 2026 Viral Video

The viral video has become the talk of the town, and many netizens are reacting to it. While people are praising Bardem, some netizens feel that PeeCee felt uncomfortable after the Spanish actor made that statement.

A netizen tweeted, "Priyanka was angry I’m sure lol (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Priyanka Chopra was uncomfortable as hell when he said that LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Why is Pryanka Chopra looking disappointed and unhappy (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Meanwhile, the Best International feature award was won by Norwegian film Sentimental Value. At BAFTA this year, the film had also won the award for Best Film Not in the English Language. Clearly, Sentimental Value has won hearts of the audience and the jury.

No Indian Film At The Oscars 2026

No Indian film could make it to the nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. Karan Johar's production venture Homebound was India's official entry to the Oscars 2026. While it made it to the top 15, the film didn't receive a nomination.

Other films like Kantara: The Chapter 1 and Tanvi The Great were also eligible to be nominated in Best Film category, but they couldn't make it to the final nomination list.