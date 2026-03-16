 Fact Check: Deepika Padukone's Viral Pictures From Oscars 2026 Are AI-Generated
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Fact Check: Deepika Padukone's Viral Pictures From Oscars 2026 Are AI-Generated

A few pictures of Deepika Padukone posing at the red carpet of the Oscars 2026 went viral on social media, making her fans wonder if she actually attended the 9th Academy Awards. However, the viral pictures are AI-generated. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, March 16, 2026, 09:42 AM IST
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Deepika Padukone At Oscars 2026? | X (Twitter)

The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, United States. We knew that two Indian celebrities, Priyanka Chopra and Isha Ambani, would be attending the Oscars 2026, and the former will also be presenting an award. However, a few pictures of Deepika Padukone from the red carpet of the award function have gone viral on social media.

She is seen wearing a red strapless gown with a beautiful necklace. In one of the pictures, the Om Shanti Om actress is seen chatting with Emma Stone. Well, before you start thinking that Deepika actually attended the Oscars 2026, let us tell you that these pictures of the King actress are AI-generated. Check out the viral pictures below...

These viral AI-generated pictures are so perfect that many netizens thought that the actress attended the Oscars. However, the truth is that she didn't.

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Deepika Padukone At The Oscars

For the uninitiated, in 2023, Deepika attended the Academy Awards, and she introduced the live performance of the song Naatu Naatu from the film RRR. The actress' appearence in a black gown had grabbed everyone's attention.

Priyanka Chopra At The Oscars 2026

Well, this year, Priyanka attended the Oscars 2026 as a presenter, and she along with Javier Bardem, presented the Best International Feature Film award. But what grabbed everyone's attention was Bardem's statement on stage.

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As soon as the two came on stage, Bardem said, "No to war and free Palestine." PeeCee, who was standing next to him, smiled and gave a nod. The video of the same has gone viral, and Priyanka's reaction has become a topic of discussion on social media. Watch the video below...

Meanwhile, at the Oscars 2026, no Indian film was nominated. Homebound made it to the top 15, but it failed to get a nomination.

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