Orry Receives 'Threats' For Not Commenting On Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh Row; Says 'I Am Yet To Speak To Either Party' |

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has claimed that he has been receiving aggressive messages and even threats over his comments on the ongoing situation involving Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Taking to social media, Orry clarified that he is "not at liberty" to comment on the matter as he has not spoken to either of them. He also urged people to respect their privacy instead of pressuring him to make a public statement.

In his Instagram Story, Orry wrote, "I have been receiving an overwhelming number of aggressive messages and, in some instances, threats attempting to pressure me into making a statement regarding the Avinash and Eisha situation."

He further clarified that he was "not at liberty to comment on the matter", adding, "In fact, I am yet to speak to either party regarding the situation, and until I have had the opportunity to do so, I would prefer to remain silent."

Orry went on to say that he was consciously trying to stay away from other people's personal matters and encouraged others to do the same. He also stressed that nobody should be pressured or bullied into revealing someone else's private affairs.

So #AvinashMishra accepted he cheated #EishaSingh. Such a shamless guy Ps. You can ignore the glycerine and sasta acting https://t.co/ElEzrL1xHg — 𐂂 (@akshatrajput005) November 23, 2026

"I am also currently, albeit rather uncharacteristically, practising the art of staying out of other people's private affairs and refraining from broadcasting them. I would encourage everyone to exercise the same restraint and extend both individuals the courtesy of respecting their peace, privacy and personal space," he wrote.

Concluding his statement, Orry made his stance clear, saying, "Nobody should be bullied into publicly addressing somebody else's private affairs."

The controversy surrounding Avinash and Eisha has taken a fresh turn after the actor finally confirmed their breakup and issued an emotional public apology. Addressing the backlash over his DJ gig, where he played the song 'Bewafa Nikli Hai Tu', Avinash clarified that he never intended to hurt Eisha or her family through the performance. Taking responsibility for their separation, he said, "If anyone is to be blamed, it's me. Meri galti hai vahan par bhi." He also apologised for the hurt caused and urged fans to stop dragging their families and friends into the controversy. Admitting that he needs to work on himself, Avinash added, "I want to fix myself because that is required."