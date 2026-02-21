O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 8: Shahid-Triptii Starrer On Its Second Friday Collects ₹2.25 Crore, Better Than New Releases Assi & Do Deewane Seher Mein

O'Romeo Box Office Collection | YouTube

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer O'Romeo had a strictly average first week at the box office. Now, everyone has been keen to know whether the film will be able to show a jump at the box office on its second weekend or not. Well, the movie has started week 2 on a dull note.

According to Sacnilk, the Vishal Bhardwaj's directorial has collected approximately Rs. 2.25 crore, taking the eight-day total to Rs. 49.35 crore. Well, the collection of O'Romeo is disappointing, as the expectations from the movie were quite high.

O'Romeo Performs Better Than New Releases

The only good thing about O'Romeo's collection is that the film on its second Friday has collected a better amount than the new releases Assi and Do Deewane Seher Mein. The former collected around Rs. 1 crore on its first day, and the latter minted approximately Rs. 1.25 crore.

O'Romeo Budget

O'Romeo is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 120-150 crore. So, the collection is surely not up to the mark. The film needs to show a huge jump at the box office over the second weekend and continue to perform well on weekdays as well.

O'Romeo Reviews

O'Romeo received mixed to positive reviews from critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3.5 stars and wrote, "While the first half is gripping and engaging, the second half turns slightly predictable and feels stretched, especially towards the climax. The runtime could have been shorter. Some scenes are quite gory, with visible bloodshed, which may not appeal to everyone. Overall, O’Romeo is a well-crafted crime drama with strong performances, memorable music, and solid action. It may not be extraordinary, but it certainly isn’t disappointing either."