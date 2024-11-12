Operation Blood Hunt OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Cast & Streaming Platform

Operation Blood Hunt OTT Release Date | Trailer

Operation Blood Hunt is a horror-thriller film starring Quinton Jackson and Loise Mandylor in the lead roles. It was released in theatres on October 4, 2024, and it received a mixed response from the audiences and critics. The film, which is written by Brandon Slagle and directed by Louise Mandylor, is set to release on OTT in November 2024.

When and where to watch Operation Blood Hunt?

The film is set to drop on November 15, 2024. It will be available on Lionsgate Play in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Plot

The film tells the story of a US military team sent to a remote island in the South Pacific after a Marine unit mysteriously disappears. Upon their arrival, the new team discovers that a bloodthirsty werewolf is lurking on the island. As the creature begins to attack them in the darkness, the film portrays their desperate struggle for survival against this ancient monster.

Cast and production of Operation Blood Hunt

The film features Quinton Jackson as Reverend Conte, Louis Mandylor as Richter, Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Murphy, Gary Cairns as Black Jack, Myles Clohessy as Bily the Kid, Sonia Couling as Heirani, Peter Dobson as Stone, Chante Evans as Eklund and Maverick Kang Jr as Ahrens, among others.

It is produced by Karmel Bortoleti, Carolina Brasil, James Cullen Bressack, Amy Covell, Susana Damouni, Tyler Gallant, Ryan Francis, Landon Gorman, and David Guglielmo. Niccolo De La Fere has done the cinematography and Austin Nordell has edited the film.