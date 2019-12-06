Only Chulbul Pandey can play this role: Sapna Bhavnani takes a dig at Salman Khan after Hyderabad encounter

The killing of four suspects in the Hyderabad rape and murder case in a police encounter, evoked varied responses from political class, netizens and celebs. While some lauded the heroic act by Telangana police, others resented the idea of crossing judicial lines.
While many hailed the Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar calling him as real life 'Singham' and 'Simmba', celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani had her own agenda by taking a dig at Salman Khan's character from Dabangg 3.
Sapna took to her Twitter account and shared a tweet with one real and one fake image of the encounter, and wrote, "forget akshay .. only chulbul pandey can play this role! #Encounter #EncounterNight #dabangg4"
For those uninitiated, in 2013 Sapna was a part of popular television reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Khan. According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the hairdresser didn’t take it well when Salman had asked her "If you are not here to play the game, are you on a picnic at a resort?"
"Koi haq nahi banta har hafte sabki bezzati kartye rahe har Friday. Kyunki aap mujhe paisa dete ho mai aapki bullshit sunti rahoongi har Friday," Mumbai Mirror quoted Bhavnani as saying.
"Sapna dared Salman to kick her out of the show, saying she was not someone the star could bully into submission. And to drive home her point, she called him a 'serial woman-beater' before letting off a volley of cuss words," the tabloid reported.
In 2016, Bhavnani claimed that she was unaware of the angle in which the article was published, added that her quotes were used to sell the story. In an article by Firstpost, she called her experiences at Bigg Boss, “f***-all". She said, “You have a male chauvinistic f***ing pig as a host of this f***ing show, that insults people, so people watch the show, and people worship him on the show because people want a job in one of his stupid f***-all movies where he dances like a monkey – that’s Big Boss in a nutshell.”
