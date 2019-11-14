One year of DeepVeer: Throwback to the extravagant wedding of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are all set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary on Nov 14 and 15. A six year relatiosnhip which turned into a lifetime full of promises, DeepVeer anniversary is a celebration not just for the couple but all their fans.
From a beautiful and serene sangeet celebration to three extravagant receptions, their wedding pictures broke the internet last year. So here, on their special day, let's relive their wedding season.
Starting with their Sangeet celebration...
They had had their wedding in two rituals- Konkani and Sindhi- to respect each other's religion.
Their first reception held in Bengaluru for the closed ones
Second reception was in Mumbai for people outside Bollywood
Finally, the Bollywood came in with the last reception where the couple created their own red carpet!
