‘One-Time Watch’: Actress Anjali Anand Reveals Her Mother’s Hilarious Dhamaal 4 Review, Leaves Farah Khan Laughing |

Anjali Anand was part of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Arshad Warsi’s Dhamaal 4. However, the actress revealed that her mother was not particularly impressed with the film, calling it a “one-time watch”. Anjali shared her mother’s hilarious reaction during Farah Khan’s latest food vlog on YouTube.

Anjali Anand's Mother Labels Dhamaal 4 A 'One-Time Watch' Film

During Farah’s food vlog, Anjali recalled how she landed a role in Dhamaal 4. At one point, Farah asked Anjali’s mother, “Toh Dhamaal 4 dekhi ki nahi aapne? Maza aaya ki nahi?”

Anjali then recalled asking her mother about the film, saying, “Maine poocha, mumma kaisi lagi picture?” Her mother’s response left everyone laughing. Anjali revealed that she was told, “Achhi hai, one-time watch.”

The actress then asked her mother, “Beti kaisi lagi apni?” To this, her mother simply replied, “Hmm, theek hai,” leaving everyone in splits. Anjali also opened up about a difficult phase in her life before she landed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress recalled being at her “lowest point” in 2020, when she was struggling to find acting opportunities and had even considered moving out of India.

“Lockdown ho gaya tha, paise khatam ho gaye the... 6 mahina jitni savings thi ud gayi,” Anjali recalled. She eventually went to Goa with her friends, where she received a call from casting director Shanoo Sharma. The call turned out to be an opportunity to audition for Karan Johar’s film.

Anjali’s mother also remembered what she told her daughter before she went for the audition. She admitted that she did not believe Anjali would get the opportunity, given that she had no industry backing or connections.

“Koi backing nahi hai, koi pehchan wala nahi hai...” Anjali’s mother recalled telling Farah. Anjali then remembered her mother telling her, “Badi aayi Karan Johar ko milne ja rahi hai. Tujhe kyun milega woh.”

Despite her mother’s doubts at the time, Anjali eventually landed a role in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which became a significant milestone in her career.