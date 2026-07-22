'One Paper, Millions Of Dreams...': Zee5 Announces New Series Titled The Scam Leaked Amid Student Protest - Watch

Zee5's The Scam Leaked | Instagram

On Wednesday, Zee5 surprised one and all by sharing a first-look teaser of its series titled The Scam: Leaked. The series revolves around a medical entrance exam question paper being leaked. The teaser announcement grabbed everyone's attention because, currently, student protests are going on in Delhi and other cities across the country after the NEET papers were leaked in May this year.

While sharing the first-look teaser, Zee5 wrote, "One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief. 🔥 The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee5! (sic)." Watch the teaser below...

Details Awaited

The OTT platform has not yet revealed whether the series is based on or inspired by a true story or event. However, the last scene of the teaser will surely make you emotional and give you goosebumps.

It is not yet known which actors will be seen in The Scam: Leaked.

Netizens React

Reacting to the first-look teaser, a netizen commented, "Please don't advertise it... Just release it straightaway... Otherwise this will have the same fate as Satluj (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Kisi ko Opportunity mil gya (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Tumhe hi isi time trailer launch karna tha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Upcoming Zee5 Slate

A couple of days ago, Zee5 shared its slate for this year, and many new series and movies were announced. This year, we will get to watch some interesting content on the OTT platform, including Rangbaaz 4, Janaawar Season 2, Kambli, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai 2.0, The Zee Horror Show, Ram Anjaneya Yuddh, and others.

Read Also After India, Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Satluj Removed From Zee5 Internationally

Satluj Controversy

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj premiered on Zee5. The movie started streaming on July 3, and on July 5, it was removed. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the immediate removal of the film in India, and later the movie was removed from the OTT platform internationally as well.