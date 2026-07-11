After India, Diljit Dosanjh Starrer Satluj Removed From Zee5 Internationally

Satluj Removed From ZEE5 Internationally |

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Satluj has undoubtedly become one of the most controversial films of the year. After many years, the film finally saw the light of day and premiered on Zee5 on July 3, 2026. But, after two days, on July 5, it was removed from the OTT platform. While initially it was only removed in India, now the film has made an exit from Zee5 internationally as well.

The discussion about the film being removed from the OTT platform internationally started after it became a topic of discussion on Reddit. A netizen wrote, "Satluj has now been removed from Zee5 internationally as well (sic)."

Another Reddit user commented, "They’re making it more popular by banning it everywhere. I have non-Punjabi friends who only heard about it after the ban and are watching it as a result (sic)."

One more netizen wrote, "Just checked, yes, it’s not available anymore. The movie is out already; they can’t stop it. People have been sending it to each other already. Someone put it on YouTube. But I feel bad for the sincere effort of the filmmakers; they deserved to earn a dime out of it (sic)."

Meanwhile, when Screen contacted the director of the film, Honey Trehan, and asked about the movie being removed internationally, he just told them, "Yes."

Kanwaljit Singh On Satluj Being Removed From OTT

After Satluj was removed from Zee5 in India, The Free Press Journal spoke to veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who portrays a pivotal role in the movie. He told us, “I spoke to Honey after the film was taken down, and he has said that they shall be taking the matter to court. But what I don’t understand is why did they have to take it off? Even people who weren’t going to see it will want to see it now. It has also been downloaded by so many people, so even though lots of people would be watching it, the producers shall be losing out. But I want to ask, what is this freedom of speech? Tell me, I really want to know. That right is being strangled.”