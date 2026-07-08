Satluj Writer Niren Bhatt Denies 'Marketing Stunt' Claims Over ZEE5 Takedown: 'Every Producer Wants The Film To...'

Writer Niren Bhatt recently addressed the controversy surrounding the removal of Satluj from ZEE5, rejecting claims that the film's brief availability on the streaming platform was a planned marketing stunt. He also appealed to viewers to avoid pirated versions and wait for the film to return through official channels.

Speaking to NDTV, Bhatt said the makers had always envisioned Satluj, starring Diljit Dosanjh, as a theatrical release before it eventually made its way to OTT.

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"This (removing the film after two days on ZEE5) is not a marketing stunt. Every producer wants the film to recover the budget of the film they are making. The first wish was that the film be released in theatres. We made the film for theatres and hoped that the film would travel well through word of mouth like Main Vaapas Aaunga. That wish couldn't come true. Then the film came on OTT," the screenwriter said.

Bhatt also explained that streaming platforms naturally seek to attract subscribers through the films they acquire. According to him, ZEE5 had planned to promote Satluj during the FIFA tournament and had also benefited from adding the film to its catalogue. He maintained that the release and subsequent removal were never intended as a publicity exercise.

Following the film's takedown, pirated copies reportedly began circulating on WhatsApp, Telegram and torrent platforms. Bhatt urged audiences not to watch or share these illegal versions.

"If you look at it from a legal point of view or any other point of view, no one will find anything offensive about the film. It should get restored soon. It will start streaming again... The streaming should not have stopped in the first place. It's spreading through word of mouth. People are sharing widely on social media and are having an emotional reaction to the film," he said.

Expressing optimism that the issue would soon be resolved, Bhatt urged viewers to wait for the film's official return.

"Because people abroad are already watching the film on ZEE5, viewers here will also automatically be curious about it. Fear of missing out is driving the word of mouth for the film. And, that's why people take to other (illegal) platforms to watch the film. I personally feel the film will soon get clearance and it will start streaming again. So I request people to wait and watch the film officially," Bhatt added.

Why was Satluj removed?

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role and follows the disappearance and illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies during Punjab's militancy era in the 1980s and 1990s.

The project has faced certification issues since late 2022. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly first suggested 21 cuts and asked the makers to change the title from Ghallughara to Punjab '95. The producers challenged the decision in the Bombay High Court.

The film was later sent to the CBFC's revising committee, which reportedly recommended 127 cuts and also sought to change the name of its protagonist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. The makers declined to accept the proposed changes, leaving the film unreleased in India for several years.

After years of delay, Satluj premiered on ZEE5 in its uncut version on July 3 but was removed from the platform within 48 hours. The Centre later directed ZEE5 to take down the film, citing security concerns under the Information Technology (IT) Rules. The decision was opposed by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and several Punjab-based political parties, while Diljit Dosanjh said the takedown was "bound to happen."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has constituted a high-level Interdepartmental Committee (IDC) to examine the film's content.

In a statement shared on Instagram, ZEE5 said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity (sic)."

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, Satluj also features Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan in key roles.