Satluj Boosts Zee5 Overseas Downloads By 374% Amid Controversy: Report

Satluj Controversy | Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj had a silent release on ZEE5 on July 3, 2026. The film received good reviews from critics, and even the audience liked it. But on Sunday, the OTT platform shared a statement saying the film had been removed. While the film's removal has started chatter in India, amid this ban, reportedly, Satluj is getting a great response overseas.

A source told NDTV, "Although there was a clear increase in interest and traffic on ZEE5 after the release of Satluj, precise official figures showing how much app downloads increased are not publicly available. The platform has only stated that it received a tremendous response, but without official data, it is difficult to make any definitive comparison."

"However, I can say that, excluding India, monthly downloads of the app in overseas markets increased by approximately 374 per cent. The film is good and portrays the truth to a considerable extent," the source added.

Meanwhile, ZEE5 has not yet shared any statement regarding the increase in downloads of its app overseas.

Kanwaljit Singh On Satluj Ban

Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who plays a pivotal role in Satluj, spoke to The Free Press Journal about the movie being removed from the OTT platform.

He said, “I spoke to Honey (Trehan) after the film was taken down, and he has said that they shall be taking the matter to court. But what I don’t understand is why did they have to take it off? Even people who weren’t going to see it will want to see it now. It has also been downloaded by so many people, so even though lots of people would be watching it, the producers shall be losing out. But I want to ask, what is this freedom of speech? Tell me, I really want to know. That right is being strangled.”