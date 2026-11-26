Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya Back Together? | Instagram

Actress Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's relationship appears to have hit a rough patch, with reports suggesting that the two have parted ways. The couple reportedly began dating in 2025 and made their relationship official in July that year. Breakup rumours surfaced shortly after Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert in December, following a controversy involving Tara and Veer.

While neither has confirmed the reports, their social media activity and public appearances together came to a halt, fuelling speculation that they had called it quits.

Veer Pahariya Drops Heart Emoji On Tara Sutaria's Birthday Video

Amid the rumours, social media personality Orry shared a video from Tara's intimate birthday celebration at her home in collaboration with the actress. However, it was Veer's comment that caught everyone's attention. He dropped a cake and a white heart emoji under the post, sparking speculation about a possible reconciliation.

His gesture has left fans wondering whether the former couple has decided to give their relationship another chance.

Netizens React To Veer Pahariya's Comment

Soon after Veer's comment, netizens reacted to his heart emojis, with many urging the former couple to patch things up.

Janhvi Kapoor's Subtle Dig At Veer Pahariya And Tara Sutaria's Breakup

However, neither Tara nor Veer has reacted to the speculation or confirmed that they are back together.

Interestingly, earlier this year, Janhvi Kapoor, who is dating Veer's brother Shikhar Pahariya, appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 9 alongside Varun Dhawan. During the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asked Janhvi what dating advice she would give Veer. She replied, “Never take her to a concert.”

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Janhvi's response caught viewers' attention amid the breakup rumours, with some linking it to the AP Dhillon concert controversy. However, the reason behind the reported split remains unconfirmed.