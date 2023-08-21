OMG 2 Impact: Ulhasnagar Education Society First To Add Sex Education In Syllabus |

The Akshay Kumar-Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam starrer, OMG 2, has been making waves since its release last week. The film has turned out to be a highly acclaimed entertainer, laying emphasis on the need for sex education in India. Since its release, several important voices have been heard demanding the subject’s inclusion in school curriculums.

Now, an education society in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, has become the first one to do it. A couple of days back, a special screening of OMG2 was organized by the Sindhu Education Society in Ulhasnagar under the leadership of Rekha Thakur (Secretary). The audience included respected MLA Kumar, 184 teachers, and principals from around 15 schools in Ulhasnagar. Amit Rai, the writer and director of OMG2, had also been invited to the occasion. The film received a thunderous response from everyone present.

Read Also FPJ Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi Was Scared Of THIS Thing When Akshay Kumar Offered Him OMG 2

Post the screening, the organizers (Sindhu Educational Society) announced that they would start including sex education in their curriculum from the current academic year.

This has come as a huge victory for the makers of the film. On one hand, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) is facing a lot of flak for doing ‘modifications’ in the film, and on the other, an education society has been so impacted by the film that they have revised their curriculum. The message is clear – India has shown its readiness for a major change in the education system, thanks to the film that propagates the same.

Amit Rai who was at the event says, “This is something I shall always cherish. The purpose behind making this film has been attained. I am so happy that the film is not just doing well commercially but our message has reached out to people at large and we are witnessing changes happening all around us. Nothing can be more gratifying than this.”