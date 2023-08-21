WATCH: Anupam Kher Shares Video Of Parents Watching OMG 2 With Teenage Children, Akshay Kumar Reacts |

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a video of watching Akshay Kumar's latest film OMG 2. Praising the entire cast and its makers Anupam asserted that the theatre was housefull despite the film receiving an 'A' certificate and clashing with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Anupam wrote, “Just finished watching #OMG2. Spectacular, stylish & a Very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! It was houseful. Saw parents with their teenage children. Obviously, the film has struck a chord with the audience! Full marks to writer/director #AmitRai. @TripathiiPankaj is BRILLIANT. He makes acting look easy but I know there is huge preparation behind it. @yamigautam is beautifully sharp & excellent. I loved #PavanMalhotra as the judge. The film’s star undoubtedly is my friend & #GOAT@akshaykumar! His Mahadev is so effortless and charming. My mother kept saying, कितने सुंदर है शिवजी महाराज! It is an amazing feeling to see that the magic of actors of the 90s @iamsunnydeol @iamsrk @akshaykumar is limitless. Jai Ho!”

Akshay reacted to the post stating, “Thank you so much, my friend, so glad you had a good time. It’s all thanks to team effort and we’re grateful to our audiences for their unending love and support.”

Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have worked together in several films including Special 26, Sainik, Baby, Desi Boyz, and Toilet- Ek Prem Katha to name a few.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher will be seen in the Telugu drama Tiger Nageswara Rao. It is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Apart from this, he will be seen in The Vaccine War. The film will hit the theatres on September 28. Anupam will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut's next directorial Emergency and The Signature.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)