OMG 2 Child Actor Aarush Varma Files Petition To Get Rid Of 'A' Certificate: 'Never Felt Uncomfortable'

Aarush Varma, who plays Vivek, son of Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) in the recently released OMG 2 has filed a petition with Change.org to get rid of the 'A' certification imposed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). According to CBFC, 'UA' certification means children below 12 can watch a film under parental guidance. An 'A' certificate means adults (aged 18+) can publicly watch a film. Aarush, who has been banned from watching his own film, urged everyone to sign the petition.

He stated, “The entire purpose of making this film as much as I know from my director Amit Rai Sir was to open discussions on the need for Sex Education but unfortunately the film itself has become a subject of discussion with being given an A certificate. We were so many kids in the film and we never felt uncomfortable shooting the film. It is a film meant for children my age and also parents who are uncomfortable talking about Sex education. This film could have been an eye-opener. Being a 16-year-old I know the issues we face and there are so many things for which we do not find the right answer. I urge all of you to help me sign this petition so that the government reviews the stand of the A certificate and makes it U/A so that all my friends can see it.”

The film’s plot revolves around Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Tripathi), a devotee of Lord Shiva (Akshay Kumar), who seeks justice for his son (Aarush Varma) after a video of him masturbating in school is leaked online leading him to be shamed and suspended. Akshay’s character is shown guiding Pankaj to stand against the school administration and its clout of legal experts. The film extensively highlights the importance of sex education in Indian schools.

Also starring Yami Gautam and Arun Govil, OMG 2, directed by Amit Rai released on August 11.