On Day 4 | YouTube

Dhanush, Sai Pallavi and Mammootty-starrer OM: Operation Mole witnessed a significant decline in its box office collections on Day 4, despite crossing the Rs 50-crore mark in India net collections. The Tamil film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, was released on Friday and also arrived in dubbed versions, including Hindi. However, it has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

OM Box Office Collection Day 4

According to Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole collected Rs 6.20 crore net across 6,123 shows on Day 4, registering a 61% drop compared to Day 3's collection of Rs 15.90 crore.

The Tamil version contributed the highest share, collecting Rs 4.10 crore from 3,359 shows. The Telugu version earned Rs 1.75 crore from 1,631 shows, while the Hindi version brought in Rs 35 lakh from 1,133 shows.

With these numbers, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 55.95 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 64.90 crore. Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 28.50 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 93.40 crore.

OM Budget

According to reports, OM: Operation Mole was made on a budget of approximately Rs 200 crore. Against this reported budget, its current worldwide gross crore indicates that the film still has a considerable distance to cover.

Although crossing Rs 50 crore in India net collections is a positive milestone, the 61% drop on Day 4 is a concern.

OM Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat! We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax."

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