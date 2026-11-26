OM Operation Mole Box Office Collection Day 6 | YouTube

Rajkumar Periasamy's OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi, witnessed a further decline in its box office collections on Day 6. One of the most-awaited Tamil releases, the film was also dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu.

Although it opened to encouraging numbers, mixed reviews from critics and audiences appear to have affected its box office momentum, with the film failing to register a significant weekend jump and witnessing a steady decline during weekdays.

OM Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk, OM: Operation Mole collected Rs 4.10 crore net across 6,115 shows on Day 6, marking a 24.1% drop from the Rs 5.40 crore it earned on Day 5.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 2.60 crore from 3,364 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 1.25 crore from 1,625 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 25 lakh from 1,126 shows.

With this, the film's total India net collection stands at Rs 65.55 crore, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 76 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 75 lakh on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 30.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 106.25 crore.

OM Budget

According to reports, OM: Operation Mole was made on a budget of approximately Rs 200 crore. With a worldwide gross of Rs 106.25 crore after six days, OM: Operation Mole is currently underperforming financially relative to its reported production cost.

OM Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat! We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax."

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