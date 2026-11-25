OM Box Office Collection Day 5: | YouTube

Rajkumar Periasamy's OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush, Mammootty, and Sai Pallavi, was one of the most-awaited Tamil films. The movie was dubbed and released in Hindi and Telugu as well. It took a good opening at the box office, but because of the mixed reviews from critics and the audience, OM failed to show a good jump during the weekend, and on weekdays, the numbers have been dropping at the box office.

According to Sacnilk, after collecting Rs. 6.30 crore net in India, on Tuesday, the movie earned Rs. 5.40 crore net, taking the five-day total to Rs. 61.45 crore, and the gross collection is Rs. 71.25 crore. The best collection is coming from the Tamil version, and even the Telugu version has been doing well. But OM's Hindi version is a flop.

OM worldwide box office collection

With its worldwide gross box office collection, the film has entered the Rs. 100 crore club. In five days, OM has earned Rs. 29.50 crore gross at the box office overseas, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs. 100.75 crore.

OM budget

The makers of OM have not yet officially announced the budget of the film, but according to some reports, the film is made on a budget of Rs. 120–200 crore. If we consider Rs. 120 crore as the budget, the movie still has chances to cross its budget at the box office. But if the budget is Rs. 200 crore, it might become a flop.

OM review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat! We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax."

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