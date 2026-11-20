OM Box Office Collection | YouTube

Rajkumar Periasamy's OM: Operation Mole has hit the big screens. The movie stars Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela in the lead roles. The film had created a good pre-release buzz, and the advance booking was decent. OM has received mixed to positive reviews from critics, but the movie is surely heading for a good start at the box office.

As per early estimates, we can expect OM to collect around Rs. 15-20 crore at the box office in India on its first day. However, if the footfalls in the night shows are better, the collection can be more as well.

OM is a Tamil film, but it has been dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. However, the best collection is expected to come from the original version, followed by the Telugu version.

OM vs Ramayana

The Hindi version of OM might take a slow start at the box office, but if the word of mouth is good, it might get a better response during the weekend. In the Hindi markets, OM will face tough competition from Ramayana, which is expected to perform well during its third weekend.

OM budget

According to reports, OM is made on a budget of Rs. 200 crore, which makes it one of the costliest films of Dhanush. So, if we look at the reported budget, the movie clearly needs to perform well at the box office during the weekend after a good start.

OM review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3.5 stars and wrote, "Overall, OM: Operation Mole is a well-made film. The story is predictable, but Rajkumar Periasamy's narration and the climax take the movie a notch higher. Also, Dhanush, Sai, and Mammootty's fans are in for a treat! We would have given this film 3 stars, but an extra half star is just for the amazing climax."