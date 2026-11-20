Dhanush Fans Burst Crackers, Dance Across Tamil Nadu As OM: Operation Mole Releases; VIDEOS Go Viral | X / PTI

Tamil Nadu: The release of Dhanush's latest film, O.M: Operation Mole, sparked celebrations among fans across Tamil Nadu on Friday, November 20, with enthusiastic crowds gathering outside theatres, dancing, bursting firecrackers and cutting cakes to mark the occasion.

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From Chennai to Thoothukudi, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli, fans turned theatre premises into celebration spots, waving posters, wearing matching T-shirts and showering the film's release with confetti. In several locations, fans also organised special screenings and distributed sweets and saplings.

In Chennai, fans were seen dancing to the movie's songs and celebrating its release outside Kashi Theatre.

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In Thoothukudi, fans gathered outside Cleopatra Theatre and other cinema halls, with celebrations including firecrackers and cake-cutting ceremonies. Members of local fan associations said they had been preparing for the release and were eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor on the big screen.

Speaking about the celebrations, a fan named Manikandan said, “Today, Thalaivar Dhanush's movie OM is releasing. On behalf of our Thoothukudi district, we have arranged a special screening at the Thoothukudi Cleopatra Theatre for the fans. The preparations for that are underway. We wish the movie great success.”

Another fan, Selvaganesh, who identified himself as the secretary of the Thoothukudi City Union, said fans were eagerly waiting for the film's release.

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In Coimbatore, fans celebrated outside Karpagam Theatres by bursting crackers and dancing. The excitement was particularly evident among younger moviegoers, who spoke about their expectations from the film and the opportunity to see Dhanush in a different genre.

A fan at the theatre said, “We are very excited to watch this movie because, after nearly five to six months since the last movie was released, today we are here celebrating OM. We have many expectations for this movie because he delivered a very subtle film in his last outing, but this movie belongs to a terrific genre where Dhanush can showcase all kinds of aspects.”

Another fan, Samyukta, who arrived with her sister, said she was particularly excited about the film's ensemble cast.

“My sister and I are big fans of Dhanush. We have been waiting for this movie since summer, and I'm a bit excited, and since Sai Pallavi and Mammootty are also there, we are also fans of them. So we are a bit eager and excited to watch this movie,” she said.

Tiruchirappalli also witnessed large gatherings of fans outside theatres, where celebrations also included the distribution of sweets and saplings. Several moviegoers expressed excitement about attending the first-day-first-show screenings, with some describing it as a special occasion after a long wait for the actor's latest release.

The film's release celebrations also extended beyond Tamil Nadu to Hyderabad, Telangana. Ahead of the release on November 20, fans of Dhanush put up posters of O.M: Operation Mole outside Sandhya Theatre at RTC X Roads, adding to the excitement surrounding the actor's latest theatrical release.

The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, features Dhanush alongside Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Sai Pallavi.

It is a spy-action thriller in which Dhanush plays an undercover officer tasked with infiltrating a red sandalwood smuggling syndicate.

The film also features Sreeleela, Naseeruddin Shah and Indrans. Its release marks Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)