Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection Day 6: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Earns ₹20 Lakh On Wednesday

Ohh My Dog Box Office Collection | YouTube

Amit Rai's Ohh My Dog, which was released last Friday, has failed to leave a strong mark at the box office. The Pankaj Tripathi starrer received mixed reviews from the audience, but it looks like amid the wave of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the movie didn't grab the attention of the audience.

According to Sacnilk, Ohh My Dog, on its sixth day, collected Rs. 20 lakh, taking the total to Rs. 3.95 crore net, which is surely not a great number. The movie might end its first-week run at the box office with a collection of around Rs. 4.15 crore net. The movie's gross collection till now is Rs. 4.72 crore.

Ohh My Dog Budget

While the makers of Ohh My Dog have not yet officially revealed the budget of the movie, reportedly the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore. So, if we look at the budget and the collection, for now, the movie is heading to become a flop at the box office.

Ohh My Dog was earlier slated to release on July 31, 2026, but it was postponed by a week. Now, it doesn't have a huge window at the box office, as this Friday, two biggies like Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 are scheduled to hit the big screens. So, in its second week, the Amit Rai directorial might get very few shows, or maybe no shows.

Ohh My Dog Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, Ohh My Dog had the potential to be a fantastic film, but a weak first half is the villain here. However, you can still watch it once because Rai has attempted something different. Also, if you are a dog lover, you will love this film. P.S. We would have given this film 2.5 stars, but an extra half star is for Bruno's performance."