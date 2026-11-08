'Such A Cutie, Pudding': Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani Can't Stop Gushing Over Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Son Vihaan

Katrina-Vicky Reveal Son Vihaan's Face, Celebs React | Instagram

Actor couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gave fans a special Diwali surprise as they revealed the face of their son, Vihaan Kaushal, for the first time. The couple shared an adorable family picture on social media on Sunday, November 8, marking their first Diwali as a family of three. The occasion was even more special as little Vihaan celebrated his first birthday on November 7.

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Reveal Vihaan's Face

In the heartwarming picture, the family was seen dressed in festive traditional outfits. Katrina looked radiant in a bright yellow embroidered Anarkali suit, while Vihaan looked adorable in a cream kurta-pyjama paired with a yellow printed Nehru jacket. Vicky, meanwhile, opted for a cream embroidered kurta. All three were seen smiling as they posed for the picture.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Katrina and Vicky wrote, "Our brightest Diwali yet. Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan."

Check it out:

Celebrities React

Soon after the post went live, several Bollywood celebrities flooded the comments section with love and blessings for the little one. Kareena Kapoor Khan called him "Puddinggggg Baba" and added, "God bless." Ananya Panday exclaimed, "Oh my god !!!" while Kiara Advani dropped red heart emojis. Karan Johar wished Vihaan a happy birthday, writing, "Such a cutie!!!!!! Happy Birthday Vihaan."

Rakul Preet Singh commented, "God bless .. such a cutie," while Arjun Kapoor affectionately wrote, "Ladooooooo." Mrunal Thakur also gushed, "Awwwww baby Vihaan soooo cute my heart is melting. Happy Diwali munchkin." Sonam Kapoor, Triptii Dimri and Vaani Kapoor also showered the family with love.

Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Athiya Shetty and Ayushmann Khurrana were among others who reacted to the post.

For the uninitiated, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in an intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.