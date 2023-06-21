OG Lakshman Sunil Lahiri FEELS Kangana Ranaut Will Do Justice To The Role Of Sita; Check What He Said

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, "Sita - The Incarnation," has sparked high hopes among fans and critics alike, especially after receiving praise from veteran actor Sunil Lahiri. Known for his iconic role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan,"

Lahiri expressed his faith in Kangana's portrayal of Sita, amid the controversy surrounding Om Raut's "Adipurush."

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Lahiri shared his optimism to Live Hindustan, stating, "I have full faith in Kangana's film that she will not do anything to tarnish the character. Whatever she does, it will only enhance the portrayal. While I can't comment on others, based on my experience, I would advise them not to tamper with our culture."

These words of praise from a respected figure like Sunil Lahiri have undoubtedly given a boost to Kangana Ranaut and her fans.

KANGANA RANAUT RESHARES HIS POST

The actress, known for her fierce and dedicated performances, acknowledged Lahiri's appreciation by re-sharing an article about his remarks on Instagram. Kangana's post featured a series of folded hands emojis, showing her gratitude, and she also tagged Sunil in her response.

The anticipation surrounding "Sita - The Incarnation" is growing as audiences eagerly await Kangana's interpretation of the revered mythological character.

The film promises to deliver a fresh perspective while staying true to the essence of Sita's persona. Kangana's presence and dedication to her craft have always generated excitement, and this project seems no different.

Meanwhile, "Adipurush" has faced its fair share of criticism since its theatrical release on June 16. Despite featuring prominent actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan, the film drew negative attention for its dialogues, costumes, and visual effects.

After initially performing decently at the box office, the movie witnessed a significant drop in its collection, leaving both audiences and industry insiders questioning its impact.

