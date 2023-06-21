 OG Lakshman Sunil Lahiri FEELS Kangana Ranaut Will Do Justice To The Role Of Sita; Check What He Said
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOG Lakshman Sunil Lahiri FEELS Kangana Ranaut Will Do Justice To The Role Of Sita; Check What He Said

OG Lakshman Sunil Lahiri FEELS Kangana Ranaut Will Do Justice To The Role Of Sita; Check What He Said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 08:23 PM IST
article-image

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film, "Sita - The Incarnation," has sparked high hopes among fans and critics alike, especially after receiving praise from veteran actor Sunil Lahiri. Known for his iconic role as Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's "Ramayan,"

Lahiri expressed his faith in Kangana's portrayal of Sita, amid the controversy surrounding Om Raut's "Adipurush."

Read Also
'Ramayan' actor Sunil Lahiri's son Krish makes his TV debut with 'Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar'
article-image

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Lahiri shared his optimism to Live Hindustan, stating, "I have full faith in Kangana's film that she will not do anything to tarnish the character. Whatever she does, it will only enhance the portrayal. While I can't comment on others, based on my experience, I would advise them not to tamper with our culture."

These words of praise from a respected figure like Sunil Lahiri have undoubtedly given a boost to Kangana Ranaut and her fans. 

Read Also
Tiku Weds Sheru Producer Kangana Ranaut on Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I Knew Him Through His acting But...
article-image

KANGANA RANAUT RESHARES HIS POST

The actress, known for her fierce and dedicated performances, acknowledged Lahiri's appreciation by re-sharing an article about his remarks on Instagram. Kangana's post featured a series of folded hands emojis, showing her gratitude, and she also tagged Sunil in her response.

The anticipation surrounding "Sita - The Incarnation" is growing as audiences eagerly await Kangana's interpretation of the revered mythological character.

The film promises to deliver a fresh perspective while staying true to the essence of Sita's persona. Kangana's presence and dedication to her craft have always generated excitement, and this project seems no different.

Meanwhile, "Adipurush" has faced its fair share of criticism since its theatrical release on June 16. Despite featuring prominent actors like Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan, the film drew negative attention for its dialogues, costumes, and visual effects. 

After initially performing decently at the box office, the movie witnessed a significant drop in its collection, leaving both audiences and industry insiders questioning its impact.

Read Also
Video: This Scene From Adipurush Accused Of Being Copied From The Avengers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

OG Lakshman Sunil Lahiri FEELS Kangana Ranaut Will Do Justice To The Role Of Sita; Check What He...

OG Lakshman Sunil Lahiri FEELS Kangana Ranaut Will Do Justice To The Role Of Sita; Check What He...

Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai

Shraddha Kapoor Enjoys Auto-Rickshaw Ride In Mumbai

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan To Record Statements In Sameer Wankhede Bribery Case

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan To Record Statements In Sameer Wankhede Bribery Case

Rihanna Wears ₹5.7 Crore Diamond Watch Around Her Neck At LV Fashion Show in Paris; See Photos

Rihanna Wears ₹5.7 Crore Diamond Watch Around Her Neck At LV Fashion Show in Paris; See Photos

Adipurush: Makers Offer Tickets Priced At ₹150 For 2 Days After Film Arrives With Changed...

Adipurush: Makers Offer Tickets Priced At ₹150 For 2 Days After Film Arrives With Changed...