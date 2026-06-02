Obsession Box Office Collection Day 4: Curry Barker's Horror Film Shows Drop On Monday, Collects ₹2 Crore

Obsession Box Office Collection | YouTube

After leaving a strong mark at the box office internationally, Hollywood film Obsession was released in India on Friday, May 29, 2026. The movie took a decent opening at the box office and collected Rs. 1.75 crore. Later, during the weekend, it showed a good jump and minted Rs. 7.75 crore in three days. Now, all eyes were on the film's Monday collection.

As expected, Obsession showed a drop at the box office on Monday. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs. 2 crore at the box office, taking the total to Rs. 9.75 crore, which is a good amount. If it stays steady at the box office, then by the end of its first week, the movie might collect around Rs. 15-16 crore.

The Curry Barker directorial was released in India without any pre-release buzz. But clearly, the positive reviews and word of mouth made the film do well at the box office.

Obsession Worldwide Box Office Collection

Reportedly, made on a budget of Rs. 7 crore, Obsession has collected more than Rs. 900 crore gross at the box office worldwide. Looking at the budget and the collection, we can clearly say that it has become one of the most successful Hollywood films in recent times.

Obsession Vs The Great Grand Superhero Box Office Collection

Obsession was released with Jackie Shroff-starrer The Great Grand Superhero, and the latter is getting a dismal response at the box office. The Hindi movie, in four days, has collected Rs. 1.38 crore, which is a disappointing amount.

According to reports, The Great Grand Superhero was made on a budget of Rs. 25 crore, so it is on its way to becoming a disaster at the box office.

On Tuesdays, movies show a jump at the box office because of reasonable ticket pricing. So, it will be interesting to see what response Obsession and The Great Grand Superhero will get on the fifth day.