Obsession Box Office Collection Day 3: Hollywood Horror Film Shows Good Jump During Weekend, Earns ₹7.75 Crore

Obsession Box Office Collection | YouTube

Hollywood horror film Obsession was released internationally on May 15, 2026. In India, it was released on Friday, May 29, 2026, and the film has received a good response from the audience. The movie, on its first day, collected Rs. 1.75 crore, and on its day two, it showed a good jump and minted Rs. 2.75 crore. On Sunday, the film had better numbers than Saturday.

According to Sacnilk, Obsession collected Rs. 3.25 crore on Sunday, taking the three-day total to Rs. 7.75 crore, which is surely a good amount. The Curry Barker directorial was released in India without any pre-release buzz. But, clearly, the positive reviews and word of mouth made the film do well at the box office.

Obsession Box Office Collection Worldwide

Reportedly, Obsession was made on a budget of Rs. 7 crore, has crossed Rs. 900 crore mark at the box office worldwide with its gross collection, which is excellent. Looking at the budget and the collection, we can clearly say that it has become one of the most successful Hollywood films in recent times.

Kids Watching Obsession In India?

A couple of days ago, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta tweeted that kids, who are mostly underage, are watching Obsession in theatres. He wrote, "Yesterday evening I went for a just released Malayalam film and I was the only one in the theatre. In the next screen my son was watching OBSESSION and the theatre was packed with kids most of whom were underage. It’s amazing how this film is sensation all over."

Yesterday evening I went for a just released Malayalam film and I was the only one in the theatre.

In the next screen my son was watching OBSESSION and the theatre was packed with kids most of whom were underage.

It’s amazing how this film is sensation all over. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 30, 2026

His tweet went viral as the Central Board of Film Certification has given Obsession an 'A' certificate. So, people are questioning how kids can watch the movie in a theatre.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that CBFC removed 38 seconds of footage from the film, which featured extremely violent and sexual scenes.