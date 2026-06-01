Obsession Box Office Day 4 Prediction: Will Curry Barker's Hollywood Horror Pass First Monday Test In India?

Hollywood horror film Obsession, starring Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette and directed by Curry Barker, has enjoyed a promising start at the Indian box office since its release on May 29. After witnessing steady growth over its opening weekend, the film is now facing its first major test - the crucial Monday collections.

The horror thriller opened with a respectable Rs 1.75 crore on Day 1, according to Sacnilk. It then showed strong growth on Saturday, collecting Rs 2.75 crore. The momentum continued on Sunday as the film registered its best single-day collection so far with Rs 3.25 crore.

With three successful days behind it, Obsession has already collected Rs 7.75 crore net in India. The focus now shifts to Monday, which is often considered a key indicator of a film's long-term box office prospects.

At the time of writing, the film has earned around Rs 90 lakh on its fourth day. Based on current trends, trade estimates suggest that Obsession could finish Day 4 with nearly Rs 2 crore. If it manages to reach that figure, its total India net collection would move close to the Rs 9 crore mark.

A Monday collection in the range of Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 2 crore would be seen as a positive sign for the film. It would indicate that the movie is not entirely dependent on weekend audiences and is finding support through word-of-mouth as well. However, if collections drop below expectations by the end of the day, the film's momentum could slow down during the weekdays.

Currently running across 1,062 shows nationwide, Obsession continues to attract horror fans and younger moviegoers. The film's international performance has also added to the buzz. Released overseas on May 15, it has reportedly grossed around Rs 950 crore worldwide, making it one of the biggest surprise successes of the year.

Made on a modest budget of approximately Rs 7 crore, the film has delivered extraordinary returns globally.

Obsession follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, a music store employee who buys a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki, portrayed by Inde Navarrette, to fall in love with him. But what begins as a dream soon turns into a nightmare as the wish unleashes terrifying and unexpected consequences.

With a strong opening weekend behind it, all eyes are now on whether Obsession can successfully pass the Monday test and continue its impressive run at the Indian box office.