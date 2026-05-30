'Theatre Was Packed With Kids': Sanjay Gupta Reveals Underage Children Were Watching 'A-Rated' Movie Obsession

Sanjay Gupta / Obsession Still | X / IMDB

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has once again grabbed everyone's attention with his recent tweet. The filmmaker wrote that he went to watch a Malayalam movie at a theatre, and he was the only one in his screen. However, in the next screen, his son was watching Obsession, and the theatre was packed with kids, who were mostly underage.

He tweeted, "Yesterday evening I went for a just released Malayalam film and I was the only one in the theatre. In the next screen my son was watching OBSESSION and the theatre was packed with kids most of whom were underage. It’s amazing how this film is sensation all over (sic)."

Yesterday evening I went for a just released Malayalam film and I was the only one in the theatre.

In the next screen my son was watching OBSESSION and the theatre was packed with kids most of whom were underage.

It’s amazing how this film is sensation all over. — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) May 30, 2026

Well, the Central Board of Film Certification has given Obsession an 'A' (Adults Only) certificate. So, we wonder how the theatre Gupta visited allowed kids to watch the movie.

38 Seconds Of Footage Removed From Obsession

According to reports, despite giving Obsession an 'A' certificate, CBFC removed 38 seconds of footage from the film which featured extremely violent and sexual scenes. Some netizens are even upset about it.

Obsession Release Date

Curry Barker's Obsession was released in the US on May 15, 2026, and in India, it was released on Friday, May 29. The film received mostly positive reviews from critics, but netizens gave the movie mixed reviews.

Obsession Box Office Collection

Obsession has already become a blockbuster at the box office by collecting around Rs. 950 crore gross internationally. In India, it took a decent opening and minted Rs. 1.75 crore net, which is surely a good number.

With good reviews and word of mouth, the movie is expected to perform well at the box office in the coming days. While past few Hindi releases have been struggling at the box office, here's a Hollywood film ready to make a mark in India.