Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2: Michael Johnston & Inde Navarrette's Horror Film Records 57% Growth, Collects ₹2.75 Crore

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Obsession, a psychological horror film written, directed, and edited by 26-year-old filmmaker Curry Barker in his feature directorial debut, stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the lead roles. Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, and Andy Richter also appear in supporting roles. The film was released overseas on May 15 and has emerged as a major success internationally. It also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5, 2025, as part of its Midnight Madness section. In India, Obsession opened to a strong response at the box office on its first day.

Obsession Box Office Collection Day 2

According to Sacnilk, after opening to Rs 1.75 crore net on its first day, Obsession witnessed a significant jump in collections on Saturday. On Day 2, the horror thriller earned Rs 2.75 crore net across 1,151 screens in India. This marks a growth of 57.1 per cent over its opening-day earnings, making it one of the stronger-performing international releases at the Indian box office this weekend.

With two days of theatrical run completed, the film's total India net collection now stands at Rs 4.50 crore. Meanwhile, its total India gross collection has reached Rs 5.40 crore. The steady increase in earnings suggests that the film is attracting audiences beyond its core horror fan base and could continue to perform well over the remainder of the weekend.

Obsession Story

Obsession follows the story of Bear (played by Michael Johnston), a music store employee who purchases a supernatural toy that grants his wish for his friend Nikki (played by Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him. However, the wish soon spirals out of control, leading to a series of horrifying and unexpected consequences.

With a strong second-day performance and growing audience interest, all eyes are now on its Sunday collections. If the momentum continues, Obsession could finish its opening weekend on a high note and further strengthen its box office prospects in India.