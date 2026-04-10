'Nyomica Hooda': Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Reveal Baby Girl's Name A Month After Her Birth — Know What It Means

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram Name Their Baby Girl Nyomica | Photo Via Instagram

Actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who had announced their pregnancy on their second wedding anniversary on November 29, 2025, welcomed a baby girl on Tuesday, March 10, which also coincided with Randeep’s father Ranbir Hooda’s birthday. A month after her birth, Randeep revealed their daughter’s name as Nyomica Hooda.

Randeep Hooda Reveals Daughter's Name As Nyomica Hooda

On Friday, April 10, marking one month since their daughter’s birth, Randeep took to Instagram to share adorable photos with Lin and their newborn, writing, "A new center to our world. NYOMICA HOODA - Divine Grace, Freedom and limitless like the sky."

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What Does Nyomica Mean?

The name Nyomica carries a profound meaning, divine grace, freedom and limitless like the sky.

Randeep Hooda & Lin Laishram Welcome Baby Girl

Announcing baby girl's arrival, Randeep revealed that their daughter arrived on a day that already held a lot of significance for the family.

Randeep posted a photo of his father, Ranbir, holding the baby girl. Along with the picture, he wrote, "दादा अर पोती नै जन्मदिन की घणिए बधाई. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

How Randeep Hooda Met Lin Laishram

Randeep and Lin met through theatre, specifically at veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah's Motley Theatre Group in Mumbai. Speaking to ANI, Hooda said, "We have been friends for a very long time. We met when we were in theatres. Since then, we have had a great friendship, which we are now making into a family."

Lin further stated, "We actually met at Naseeruddin Shah's theatre group called Motley and he was my senior. That's where I met him. We were friends and it's turning into a beautiful journey."

Randeep tied the knot with Lin in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony in Imphal on November 29, 2023.