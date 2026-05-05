'Not Noise, Real Power': Sandeep Reddy Vanga Congratulates Vijay After TVK's Big Win In Tamil Nadu Elections

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacted to actor-turned-politician Vijay’s impressive political debut after Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

As election results dominated social media conversations, Vanga took to X on Monday to congratulate Vijay and spoke about the influence of cinema in shaping public opinion and leadership. His post grabbed attention online for connecting Vijay’s political rise with his massive popularity as a film star.

Reacting to the results, Vanga wrote, “This is what cinema can do – it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into power. Here is cinema stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power. My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (sic).”

This is what CINEMA can do, it can move people, shake systems, and turn presence into POWER. Here CINEMA stepping off the screen and owning the ground. Not hype. Not noise. Real power.... 🔥

My deepest heartfelt congratulations to @actorvijay sir and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. 🙏 — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) May 4, 2026

Vijay’s first major electoral outing has turned into a landmark moment in Tamil Nadu politics. After launching TVK, the actor contested the 2026 Assembly elections across most constituencies in the state. The party delivered a strong performance and reportedly won 108 seats, emerging as the single largest political force in its debut election itself.

Vijay’s move into politics had been closely watched over the last few years. Popularly known as “Thalapathy” among fans, the actor has often addressed social and political themes through his films, which helped him build a strong connection with audiences beyond cinema.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy Vanga continues to remain one of the most talked-about directors in Indian cinema. He rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, which was later remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh. He later directed Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, which became a major box office success despite sparking polarising reactions online.

The filmmaker is currently working on Spirit, an action drama starring Prabhas and Triptii Dimri.

On the other hand, Vijay is awaiting the release of Jana Nayagan. The film was initially slated for a Pongal 2026 release but faced delays due to certification issues. The situation worsened after a pre-release leak reportedly led to police action and arrests.

Despite these setbacks, the makers are reportedly aiming for a release in May.