'Not Fair, Yeh Kya Badtameezi?': Salman Khan's Bodyguard Pulls Away Fan Who Approaches Him At Mumbai Screening; Netizens Slam Security—VIDEO

Salman Khan's Security Pulls Fan Away Fan | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following across the country and often receives a warm reception wherever he goes. Recently, the superstar attended actor Veer Pahariya's Prem Keetanu special screening in Mumbai on Thursday evening, October 1. However, a video from the event has now caught the attention of netizens after a fan was seen approaching the actor.

Salman Khan's Security Pulls Fan Away Fan

In the viral clip, Salman can be seen hugging Anup Soni before posing for the paparazzi on the red carpet. During the moment, a fan approached Salman, seemingly hoping to meet or greet the actor. However, things quickly turned tense when one of Salman’s bodyguards grabbed the fan by the arm and pulled him away from the actor.

Check out the viral video:

Netizens Call Out Security's Behaviour

The incident has sparked a debate online, with several social media users criticising the way the fan was handled. While some acknowledged that security personnel need to maintain order around celebrities, many felt that the fan could have been treated more respectfully.

One user commented, "Yes we have to maintain but the way you guys grab him is not good.” Another wrote, "But every fan deserves respect." A third reaction read, "The pulling thing was not good."

"This is not fair, Bhai," another user commented, while someone else wrote, "That’s not how a fan should be treated."

Others questioned the security’s approach, with one person writing, "Ye kya badtameezi hai koi actor hoga to aisa kroge?" Another summed up the sentiment by saying, "Fans are also human beings like celebrities."

Salman Khan Work Front

Salman is also awaiting the release of Maatrubhumi, which stars him alongside Chitrangda Singh, which is set to release in 2026.

Salman's upcoming action film with producer Dil Raju has reportedly been titled Monster. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the pan-India project also stars Nayanthara and is targeting an Eid 2027 release.

