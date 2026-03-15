Not Bobby Deol, Faisal Malik To Play Kumbhkaran In Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?

Actor Faisal Malik is reportedly set to join the star-studded cast of Ramayana. According to recent reports, the actor has been roped in to portray the powerful character of Kumbhkaran in the much-anticipated mythological epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The development comes after earlier speculation suggested that Bobby Deol might play the role. However, according to a report in Hindustan Times, Malik has stepped in to portray the legendary warrior. The actor has already completed the first schedule of the film and will appear alongside Yash, who is playing the role of Ravana.

Malik was recently seen in Anil Kapoor’s OTT film Subedaar.

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About Ramayana

The epic drama features an ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi is set to play Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol will appear as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey will take on the role of Lord Lakshman.

Several other actors are also part of the large-scale production. Rakul Preet Singh is reportedly playing Surpanakha, Arun Govil will appear as King Dashrath, and Kunal Kapoor has been cast as Lord Indra. Meanwhile, Adinath Kothare will portray Bharat, Mohit Raina will return as Lord Shiva, and actor Vivek is said to be playing Vidyutjihva.

Set in a timeless world governed by the divine trinity - Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva - the story follows the epic battle between Lord Ram and Ravana. When Ravana threatens the balance of the universe, Vishnu incarnates on Earth as Ram to restore harmony.

The makers have described the project as "a story of cosmic war, timeless destiny, and the triumph of good - still shaping the spirit of a billion people today."

Backed by producer Namit Malhotra, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic spectacle and is considered one of the most expensive projects in Indian cinema. The first part is scheduled to release during Diwali this year.

The film’s first glimpse was unveiled on July 3, 2025, across several major Indian cities. A three-minute introduction video was showcased in 3D IMAX in Mumbai in the presence of Tiwari and Malhotra, creating excitement online.

The makers are also expected to unveil a seven-minute visual showreel as the film moves closer to its theatrical release.