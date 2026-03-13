Indira Krishna Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Ramayana 2 Sets; Fans Can't Keep Calm, 'Ram Ji, Kaushalya Maa'

Indira Krishna Shares Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Ramayana 2 Sets | Instagram

A few days ago, there were reports that the team of Ramayana has started shooting for the film's part 2. On Friday, actress Indira Krishna, who will reportedly be seen playing the role of Kaushalya, mother of Lord Ram, in the film, took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets of the movie. She is seen posing with Ranbir in the photo.

She captioned the picture as, "Here u go... The three imp tools for any actor is lived experience,imagination and empathy -Scott Freeman. Do I hv to say more... (sic)."

The actress further praised Ranbir and wrote, "Love u RK 💓 kp shining ur one actor whose mersmerising performance has stolen every show. Had such a lovely day with you.. thank u once again fr the tips it showed me thru... See u soon (sic)." Earlier, in a few interviews, Indira has praised Ranbir.

Netizens React To Indira Krishna And Ranbir Kapoor's Picture

As soon as Indira shared the picture with Ranbir, fans couldn't keep calm and started commenting on the post. A fan commented, "Cant wait see magic you both created in Ramayana (sic)." Another netizen wrote, "Can't wait to meet kushalya (sic)."

One more fan commented, "No one hypes Rk like Indira mam do, Love u man❤️🙌🏻 Eagerly waiting to see you and Ranbir both in Diwali 2026, can't wait (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Ramayana Cast

Apart from Indira and Ranbir, Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and many more actors. With such an amazing ensemble cast, the expectations from the film are quite high.

Read Also Ramayana First Test Screening Gets Positive Response From Audience: Report

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2027. There were rumours that part 1 might get postponed. However, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about it.

According to some reports, the makers of Ramayana were also planning to unveil an asset of the film on the day of Ram Navami this year. But, even that launch has been reportedly postponed.