Fact Check: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Viral Picture Claiming To Be Their Look From Ramayana Is AI-Generated

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey in the lead roles. Recently, a picture of Ranbir and Sai went viral on social media, and a netizen claimed that it is a leaked picture from the sets of the movie. However, it has turned out to be an AI-generated image.

The netizen tweeted, "Leak Pictures of Ranbir and Sai pallavi from Ramayana (sic)." Check out the post below...

Netizens React To Viral Picture

Well, netizens understood that it is not a real picture, and it is AI-generated. A netizen tweeted, "Yash and Namit won't do such bad quality movie Reality is something else (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Stop it bro, you replaced Ram & Sita from 'Siya Ke Ram' with Ranbir & Sai Pallavi using AI (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Kyu kr rhe ho Mene ye TV serial pura dekha h, turant pta chal jata hai face swap kiya hai (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Ramayana Release Date

Ramayana is slated to release in two parts. Part 1 will hit the big screens on Diwali 2026, and part 2 is slated to release on Diwali 2027. It is undpubtedly the most expensive film being made in Indian cinema with a reported budget of Rs. 4000 crore plus. The movie surely takes to take the box office by storm to make a mark.

Ramayana First Look

According to some reports, the first look of Ramayana is expected to be out on Ram Navami (March 26) this year. However, there's no confirmation about. Fans of the actors are eagerly waiting for the first look of the film.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Ranbir and Sunny have started shooting for Ramayana Part 2 a few days ago.