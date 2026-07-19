'Not Accepted': Gaurav Gupta's Playful Gesture On Ananya Panday's Waist Goes Viral At His Mumbai Show; Netizens Divided- VIDEO

Ananya Panday, Gaurav Gupta's Finale Moment Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ananya Panday turned showstopper for ace designer Gaurav Gupta as he unveiled his latest couture collection, Light Song, at India Couture Week 2026 in Mumbai on July 17. Held at the Jio World Centre, the showcase marked a new creative chapter for the celebrated couturier, with Ananya closing the show in a striking bridal ensemble.

Ananya Panday, Gaurav Gupta's Finale Moment Goes Viral

However, it wasn't just Ananya's couture look that caught everyone's attention. A video from the runway finale has gone viral on social media, showing Gaurav making a playful gesture by briefly tapping or pinching Ananya's waist as they posed together. The actress smiled and laughed before stepping aside and applauding the designer as the audience cheered. The brief interaction has since become a talking point online, with netizens sharing mixed reactions to the viral clip.

Check it out:

The viral clip has sparked mixed reactions online. While many users described the interaction as playful and friendly, others questioned the gesture and debated it in the comments section. Several fans also pointed out that both Ananya and Gaurav appeared to be laughing, suggesting they shared a comfortable rapport during the finale.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Ananya Panday Wore

Ananya walked the ramp in a pristine white lehenga featuring intricate embellishments and a structured blouse. She completed the contemporary bridal look with a flowing tulle veil tucked into her sleek hairstyle and an eye-catching diamond septum ring, adding a modern edge to the otherwise ethereal outfit.

Despite the social media chatter, neither Ananya Panday nor Gaurav Gupta has reacted to the viral clip.

Work Front

Ananya was last seen in Chand Mera Dil, which released in May and starred Lakshya opposite her. While the romantic drama underperformed at the box office, it also courted controversy over one of its dance sequences. A Bharatanatyam fusion performance featuring Ananya went viral on social media, sparking widespread debate and drawing mixed reactions from viewers.

Ananya Pandey x Dharma Productions gotta be the worst collab of all time. After masterpieces like SOTY 2, Liger, and TMMTMTTM, they came back with Chand Mera Dil 🤡



- Lakshya falls in love with Ananya after watching her hip hop Bharatanatyam

- They have sex, she gets pregnant,… pic.twitter.com/jw2AbiMkPK — Raj (@idfcwau) July 15, 2026

Several users criticised the choreography and presentation, claiming the sequence diluted the essence of the classical dance form. The scene quickly became the subject of memes, parody edits and trolling online.

Next, Ananya has Call Me Bae season 2.