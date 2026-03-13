Ananya Panday Admits Changing Herself In Past Relationships: 'Wanted Other Person To Shine, Put Myself Down...'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Ananya Panday, who was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside her ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, recently revealed the mistakes she made in her past relationships. She shared that she would often want her partner to shine more than her, even at the cost of putting herself down or making herself smaller.

Ananya Panday Admits Changing Herself In Past Relationships

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, Ananya said, "I’d change myself a lot, become more like the other person. I wish I’d learned earlier not to let someone change me or affect me so much. I felt like I had to be less of something, and that’s something I wish I had realised sooner."

Ananya Panday Reveals She Struggles Being Alone

Further, the actress also shared that she used to be someone who couldn’t be alone at all and was scared to sit by herself even for 10 minutes. She said she always needed someone around her, whether it was her partner, her parents, or her friends. However, when she started living alone, even though she still lives in the same building as her parents, that small sense of independence changed everything.

"Building your own environment and doing things your own way shifted my love for space. I just love being alone now," said Panday.

Ananya is currently rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco, a former model, and as per several reports, now works with the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar.

It all started when Ananya was seen getting cosy with Walker at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding on July 12, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Later, the actress was also spotted wearing a pendant featuring a star, the initials 'AW,' and a heart.

Ananya was earlier in a relationship with actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Work Front

On the work front, Ananya is set to star next in Chand Mera Dil, alongside Lakshya in the lead.