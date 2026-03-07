'Before She Became A Mother, There Was No Such Thing': Ananya Panday On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

Ananya Panday On Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand |

Deepika Padukone's demand for an eight-hour work shift after becoming a mother has become the talk of the town for the past many months. Now, recently, in an interview, Ananya Panday opened up about it, and revealed that before Deepika became a mother, she had no such demands, and it is a phase for an actress after she gives birth.

While talking to Hollywood Reporter India about it, the actress said, "It is actually the phase in your life. It is said that women can't work after marriage and after giving birth, but you need an environment that supports that. It is not that forever it is going to be like that."

She further said, "If Deepika is the topic of conversation, I have worked with her. Before she became a mother, there was no such thing. She was working, coming to workshops, no complaints, no asking for anything in that sort of way, and now, she is a mother, and this is what she needs; she needs to be present with her child."

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress gave Kareena's example and said, "Kareena did that; she changed the game for all of the girls coming after her. I think its okay to have a conversation with your producer to find a balance. It is a private conversation, and it is something that can be worked around, there's no hard and fast rule that 'itna hie karenge, itna hie karna hai'. I think everyone is allowed to have that conversation."

Well, netizens are quite impressed with Ananya's answer, and they are praising her for supporting Deepika.

Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand

Deepika was reportedly going to star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit opposite Prabhas. But, according to reports, she opted out of the film, as the makers didn't agree with her demand of an eight-hour work shift.

Later, the actress took an exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel as well.