Nora Fatehi Tells Delhi Court How Sukesh Chandrashekhar Called Himself 'Huge Fan' Before Offering Her Car As A Gift

Nora Fatehi Recalls Sukesh Chandrashekhar Calling Himself 'Huge Fan' Before Offering Her A Car As A Gift |

Actress Nora Fatehi opened up about her interaction with alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar while recording her statement before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, November 6. During her deposition in the Rs. 200-crore extortion case, Nora detailed how she was introduced to Sukesh through his wife, Leena Paulose, and recalled how the couple offered her a car as a gift.

Nora Fatehi Claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar Offered Her A Car As A Gift, Called Her A 'Huge Fan'

According to Times of India, Nora told the court that she first met Leena in December 2020, when she was booked for an event in Chennai. She said Leena was the organiser and had booked her through an agency named Exceed Entertainment. Recalling the meeting, Nora said, "In December 2020, I was booked for an event in Chennai and Leena Paulose was the organiser. She booked me through an agency in the name of Exceed Entertainment. I was booked as an artiste for a charity event."

Nora further recalled that while she was getting ready for the event at her hotel, her team informed her that Leena wanted to meet her along with her family members. She claimed that Leena arrived in her room with two videographers and other people, carrying gifts. Leena reportedly introduced herself as the owner of Nail Artistry Salon.

The actress then revealed that Leena told her that her husband wanted to speak to her before calling him and putting the phone on speaker. Recalling the conversation, Nora said, "The husband told me: 'Thank you for coming; we are huge fans and we would like to do more events in future.'"

She further claimed that during the same conversation, Leena informed her about a car being offered as a gift, which Sukesh also requested her to accept. Nora said, "During the same conversation, Leena also informed me about gifting a car, which her husband also requested that I should accept it as a gift."

Nora added that after the conversation, she left with her team for the event, where she appeared as the chief guest and judged a dance competition.

Nora was summoned as a prosecution witness in the Rs. 200-crore extortion case involving Sukesh Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose. Sukesh is accused of cheating Aditi Singh, wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, of Rs. 200 crore by promising to help secure her husband's release from jail. Nora was summoned to explain her interactions with the couple and the gifts they allegedly offered her.