'All Is Fair In Love And War': Sukesh Chandrashekhar Writes To Jacqueline Fernandez After Approver Plea

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written a handwritten letter to actor Jacqueline Fernandez, responding to her recent application to turn approver. The letter, dated April 21, 2026, has surfaced online and quickly gone viral.

Addressing the actor with affectionate nicknames like “My Jackie” and “Baby Botta Bomma,” Sukesh wrote a an emotional letter. “All is fair in love and war. You are mine, I am yours forever. I will always stand by you, whatever it takes,” he wrote, , promising his support amid ongoing legal proceedings.

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He signed off the note as “Your Baby Boy,” adding lines such as “Love you crazy, missing you crazier. That’s all that matters.”

Context: Jacqueline’s Approver Plea

The letter comes shortly after Jacqueline Fernandez moved a Delhi court seeking to turn approver in the ₹200 crore money laundering case linked to Sukesh. The Enforcement Directorate has sought time to file its response, with the matter now listed for further hearing on May 8 before Special Judge Prashant Sharma.

Fernandez, who was earlier questioned multiple times, was named as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency.

Her attempts to quash the case have so far failed, with both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court of India refusing relief. Meanwhile, Sukesh remains embroiled in multiple cases, including allegations of duping business families of hundreds of crores.