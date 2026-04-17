Delhi Court Seeks ED's Response On Jacqueline Fernandez's Plea To Turn Approver In Sukesh Chandrashekhar Money Laundering Case

In the money-laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez expressed her willingness to turn approver. The request was made before a Delhi court, which directed her to formally approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as per legal procedure.

As per protocol, the request must first be submitted to the investigating agency. The ED will then record her statement and decide whether to move an application before the court to grant her approver status. This development comes months after the Supreme Court of India declined to quash the criminal proceedings against the actor.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail in connection with multiple cases, has repeatedly claimed to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. He has also written letters to her from prison on several occasions. While certain leaked images suggested that the two were acquainted, Jacqueline has maintained in court that she was misled into believing he was a legitimate businessman.

In September last year, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Jacqueline’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court’s decision to allow the ED’s money-laundering case against her to proceed.

The actor has consistently denied any wrongdoing, stating she had no knowledge of Chandrashekhar’s alleged criminal activities. However, the ED named her as a co-accused in its chargesheet filed in August 2022.

According to the agency, Jacqueline allegedly received luxury gifts, including jewellery, designer clothes, and vehicles, worth over Rs 7 crore from Chandrashekhar, despite being aware of his alleged involvement in illegal activities. The ED has also claimed that she deleted data from her phone following his arrest and initially withheld details of her financial dealings, which she later disclosed when confronted with evidence.

The case is linked to an alleged Rs 215-crore extortion racket, in which Chandrashekhar is accused of targeting high-profile individuals through impersonation and fraudulent schemes.